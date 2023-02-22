Azerbaijani energy minister meets with Pakistani delegation

The Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with the Pakistani delegation.

According to the minister, the parties discussed the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Azernews reports citing a tweet by the minister.

“We discussed the development of our energy cooperation with @DrMusadikMalik, Minister of State for Petroleum, @ChSalikHussain, Federal Minister of Board of Investment and @Murtaza_Mahmud, Federal Minister for Industries&Production of Pakistan, a brother country of Azerbaijan,” the minister tweeted.

Notably, a Pakistani delegation made up of three ministers – Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister of Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister of Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. The main purpose of the visit is to negotiate importing of petroleum, oil, lubricant products, and liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan.