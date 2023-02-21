Azerbaijani parliament to pass a state program for development of electric energy

Azerbaijani parliament passed a state program for the development of electric energy, which is reflected in the new draft law "On Electric Power," in the first reading.

The draft law was discussed at today's meeting of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

According to the draft law, short-term (for a period of 5 years), medium-term (for a period of 5 to 10 years), and long-term (for a period of more than 10 years) state programs are adopted by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority for the purpose of the development of electric energy.

A strategic environmental assessment document is prepared in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On environmental impact assessment" of state program projects, and the state environmental expertise of that document is carried out.

Moreover, new rules on prices (tariffs) in the electric power sector are also reflected in the new draft law "On Electric Power".

According to the draft law, regulated prices and tariffs in the electric power sector are determined by the regulator.

The regulated prices and tariffs in the electric power sector are as follows:

- electricity transmission tariffs;

- electricity distribution tariffs;

- tariffs of services of the market operator;

- prices of connection services to transmission and distribution networks;

- tariffs for the supply of electricity by the authorized supplier to non-free consumers, as well as to the free consumers provided for in Article 19.8 of this Law.