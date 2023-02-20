Urban planning activities in the liberated territories discussed at Azerbaijan-Hungary Business Forum

The State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee as part of the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary held in Budapest.

Azernews reports, citing Committee’s General Affairs and Public Relations department that discussions were held on the expansion of relations in energy, green energy development and transmission, agriculture, labour, employment, social protection, education, culture, tourism, healthcare, and other fields.

As a result of the political will and efforts of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Hungary, the relations between the two countries have risen to the level of strategic partnership, and wide opportunities for cooperation have emerged.

Furthermore, the meeting also discussed the restoration and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, and the issues of promoting mutual investments were considered. In the end, the Protocol on the results of the meeting was signed between the countries.

According to the information, the Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum was also held within the framework of the 9th session of the Joint Commission. A total of 87 companies participated in the business forum, of which 26 were Azerbaijanis and 61 were Hungarian.

At the forum, it was also emphasized that the development of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries is one of the main goals of the Commission, and the importance of the interest shown by Hungarian businessmen in the extensive construction works currently being carried out in the territories freed from the occupation of Azerbaijan.

Eldar Salahov, head of the International Cooperation and Protocol Department of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, made a presentation on the territorial planning works carried out here at the panel meeting on business and investment opportunities in the territories freed from occupation.