Great return to Karabakh may provide great return on investment – Expert

When talking about energy production and rapid construction works in Azerbaijan, the liberated territories of Karabakh are mentioned in the foreground. The rapid construction work initiated by the country's leadership shows once again that a positive period awaits the economy of Azerbaijan in the near or far future.

In his comments to Azernews, the Azerbaijani economist Eldeniz Amirov stressed that the territories freed from the occupation are important for Azerbaijan in various sectors of the economy.

"The territories of Karabakh are considered to be very favorable from the point of view of tourism, alternative energy, as well as agriculture."

According to the expert, the territories of Karabakh can contribute to the development of agriculture. From this point of view, the territories of Karabakh are considered a kind of guarantor of Azerbaijan's food security:

"This region will have a special role in ensuring the country's food security and will give its contribution."

The economist added that although a large amount of money is currently being spent in Karabakh, it may have great outcomes in the near future.

"Of course, today the territories of Karabakh that have been freed from the occupation are the areas that consume more resources. Investments are made here, construction works are carried out, mines are cleared, infrastructure projects are implemented, and at the same time, energy is provided, all of which require money. However, even if it takes a long time after the works are completed, the return on the investment will begin."

Eldeniz Amirov clarified the issue of alternative energy in Karabakh territories. He said that the energy produced in Karabakh is 5% of the total energy production in the country.

"Azerbaijan has an energy potential of more than 200 gigawatts across the country, of which 157 gigawatts are in the Caspian Sea. As for the liberated territories in Karabakh, the energy potential here is 10 gigawatts."

According to E. Amirov, the share of tourism to be developed in Karabakh can be invaluable in the growth of the country's economy. He also connected the acceleration of the processes with the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

"Naturally, after the completion of demining works, it is expected to create wide opportunities for both foreign and domestic tourism in these areas. At the same time, 25 percent of the country's water potential falls to this area. That is, there is the potential to install not only alternatives but other power plants. Of course, after the opening of the Zangazar corridor, the potential of this place will be better used."