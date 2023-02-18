Azerbaijan & Argentine mull trade co-opt

A delegation from the embassy led by the ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan Mariangeles Bellusci, and managers of Argentina's leading industrial company ProMendoza visited Baku Port, Azernews reports citing the Port of Baku.

At the meeting, Taleh Ziyadov, the director general of the Port, informed the guests about the importance of the seaport in the transport and logistics corridors connecting Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, including the further expansion of the Middle Corridor, "Azerbaijan's hub concept" and the favorable conditions created for investors at the port.

Moreover, Taleh Ziyadov answered the question of the guests.

The Argentine delegation especially emphasized the role of Baku Port in establishing transcontinental trade relations. The guests noted that Argentine businessmen plan to use the existing and future opportunities of Baku Port to enter the markets of Azerbaijan and the countries of the region.

Notably, the volume of cargo transported from the Port of Baku to Latin American countries has increased recently. Thus in 2021, 12,000 tons of cargo were transported to the mentioned destination through the port, and the volume increased by 13 times reaching 158,000 tons in 2022.