Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy holds talks in Russia

Qabil Ashirov





The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev is paying an official visit to Russia.

According to Azernews, a number of meetings and discussions were held within the framework of the visit.

At the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia, Dmitry Volvach, the current situation and directions of expansion of Azerbaijan-Russia's economic and trade relations were discussed.

During the meeting of the Azerbaijani delegation with the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Alexei Gruzdev, views were exchanged on issues of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding and metallurgy.

As part of the visit to Russia, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited Kazan.

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov received the delegation.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan's mutually beneficial cooperation with individual regions of the Russian Federation was emphasized. Industry, innovation, and support of small and medium businesses with Tatarstan were noted and wide opportunities for the development of relations in the fields, and directions for strengthening economic cooperation were discussed.

In the business meeting of the delegation with the representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, views on holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, expanding relations in the field of industrial zones, and other opinions were exchanged.