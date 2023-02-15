Azerbaijan's electricity export increases by 2 times in January

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s electricity export rose by 2 times in January 2023, Azernews reports, citing the press release of the Energy Ministry.

This is revealed in the ministry's report on electricity production for January, which increased by 199.8m kWh, i.e. 7.8 percent as against the same period of 2022, totaling 2,759.8 m kWh.

The main increase in electricity production was registered at the thermal power plants (TPPs). Thus, during the reporting period, electricity generation at TPPs grew by 210.1m kWh, or by 8.5 percent, amounting to 2,665 m kWh.

Renewable electricity production decreased by 10.5 percent, amounting to 95.16 m kWh in January 2023. The main renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan are considered Hydroelectricity Power Plants (HPP), Wind Power Plants (WPP), Solar Power Plants (SPP), and Solid Household Waste Plants (SHWP). The main drop was observed at HPPs. The electricity production at Hydroelectricity Power Plants (HPP) decreased by 13.5 m kWh, i.e. 16.7 percent, amounting to 67.2 m kWh. Besides, electricity production at WPP decreased by 2.02 amounting to 4.68 m kWh.

However, significant growth in electricity generation at SHWPs was noted. The production at SHWPs increased by 31.7 percent amounting to 19.35 m kWh. Electricity production at SPPs rose slightly, 0.63 m kWh, totaling 3.93 m kWh.

In 2023, electricity generation by Azerenergy amounted to 2,523.5 m kWh (2,460m kWh by TPPs, 63.5m kWh by HPPs); 28.85m kWh by the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan (21.98m kWh by TPPs, 3.24m kWh by HPPs, 3.63m kWh by SPPs), 3.9m kWh by WPPs of Azerishig OJSC, and 203.6m kWh by independent PPs.

In January, the export of electricity increased by 2 times, amounting to 512.6m kWh with the import of electricity increasing by 0.1m kWh, totaling 10.8 m kWh.