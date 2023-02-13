Azerbaijan, Estonia mull bolstering customs cooperation





Qabil Ashirov

A delegation from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee met with Raigo Uukkivi, the director general of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board within the framework of the International Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference held in Riyadh, Azernews reports, citing the Customs Committee.

According to the State Customs Committee, the current relations between the customs of Azerbaijan and Estonia were discussed at the meeting.

Besides, a preliminary agreement was reached on the studying and sharing of the best practices of both organizations, and the achievements of the Estonian customs service in the field of application of information technologies.

In addition, the importance of the possible activity of the permanent representative of the Estonian customs at the Baku Regional Office for Capacity Building for the World Customs Organization Europe Region was emphasized, and views were exchanged on further strengthening of cooperation.



