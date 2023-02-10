bp drills 21 new offshore wells

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

In 2022, production from the West South flank started up as part of the Shah Deniz 2 project, Azernews reports, citing a bp release.

According to the company, on the East North flank, installation activities continued both subsea and on the topsides onboard the Shah Deniz Bravo platform. The project successfully completed all offshore pipe-lay works including the East North pipelines.

Activities for the laying, termination, and topside connections of the East North flank direct electrical heating cables and production control umbilicals progressed.

Overall, the East North flank subsea installation activities progressed on schedule for the production start-up planned for 2023.

As for drilling activities, the company noted that in 2022, the Shah Deniz Alpha rig conducted a set of well-work activities, underwent a planned maintenance program (turnaround - TAR), and then went back on the warm stack.

The Istiglal and Maersk Explorer rigs have already drilled 21 wells in total for the Shah Deniz 2 project. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank, and three wells on the East North flank.