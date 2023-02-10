Qiwi launches money transfer line to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Qiwi, a company that provides money transfers and financial services in Russia and CIS countries, has launched a system of money transfer to the card, Azernews reports, per the company’s press release.

According to the press release, transfers can be made in the Azerbaijani manat, dollars, and euros, but debiting for senders will be carried out in rubles.

The exchange rate of funds will be set by the partner bank and Qiwi will not charge an additional commission.

Qiwi operates one of the largest payment services in Russia. It has about 15 million virtual wallets and almost 100,000 terminals and payment acceptance points. The main shareholder of the group is Sergey Solonin.