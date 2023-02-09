Azerbaijan's trade turnover increases by 55.4 percent in 2022

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Foreign trade turnover increased by 55.4 percent, amounting to $52.69bn in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the export grew by 71.8 percent, totaling $38.15bn, and the import rose by 24.2 percent, amounting to $15.54bn in 2022. As a result, a $23.61bn foreign trade surplus emerged, which is 2.2 times more than in 2021.

“Throughout 2022, the #foreigntrade turnover increased by 55.4% compared to a year earlier and amounted to $52.69 bln., whilst the export rose by 71.8% and reached $38.15 bln. Growth of exports reflects increasing production, investments, and the provision of employment,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the minister also noted that the non-oil-and-gas export increased by 12.3 percent amounting to $3bn.

As a result of the measures aimed at the diversification of the #economy and increasing the export potential, in 2022, compared to a year earlier, the #export of #nonoil products grew by 12.3% and reached $3 bln. 48 mln,” the minister tweeted.