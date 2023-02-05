SMBDA chief meets Hellmann Worldwide Logistics reps





Qabil Ashirov

Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with the CEO, and the representative in Azerbaijan of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the chairman.

According to the tweet, the activities of SMEs and the possibilities of cooperation with SMEs in the field of logistics were discussed at the meeting.

"In our meeting with Cem Akgül, CEO of "Hellmann Worldwide Logistics" for #Turkey and Kamran Habibov, director for #Azerbaijan, we discussed the activities of #SMEs in the field of #logistics, and the possibilities of cooperation with #SMEs in this field," the chairman tweeted.