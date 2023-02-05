TODAY.AZ / Business

Production of fruits and berries increases in Azerbaijan in 2022

05 February 2023 [14:20] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Production of fruits and berries increased in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, 1.3 million tonnes of fruits and berries were produced in Azerbaijan in 2022, which is 4 percent more compared with 2021.

