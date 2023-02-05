Production of fruits and berries increases in Azerbaijan in 2022





Qabil Ashirov





Production of fruits and berries increased in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, 1.3 million tonnes of fruits and berries were produced in Azerbaijan in 2022, which is 4 percent more compared with 2021.

“Fruit and berry production is increasing in Azerbaijan. In 2022, 1 million 253 thousand 100 tons of fruits and berries were produced in Azerbaijan. A 4% increase was recorded in the production of fruits and berries compared to 2021.,” the ministry tweeted.