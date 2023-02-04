EU of high opinion of Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held two separate meetings with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Azernews reports, citing tweets by the minister.

At the meeting with the Italian minister, Mikayil Jabbarov noted that opportunities for expanding the economic relation between Azerbaijan and Italy were discussed. Besides, the activities of Italian companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories were evaluated.

“We have held a meeting with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (@GPichetto). Opportunities for expanding the #economic relations between our countries, the activity of Italian companies in our liberated territories, promotion of mutual investments, as well as the cooperation in the field of #energy have been the main topics of the discussion,” the minister tweeted.

As for the meeting with Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, the main topic was the green energy transition strategy.

"During the meeting with European Commissioner for Energy @KadriSimson, we have discussed the #greenenergy transition strategy, efficient utilization of resources, as well as the measures taken for strengthening the partnership in the field of energy. Vast potential of #renewableenergy production in Azerbaijan is highly valued by the #EuropeanUnion," Jabbarov tweeted.