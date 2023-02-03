President Aliyev on First Advisory Council on green energy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that the conceptual issues must be addressed at the first Advisory Council on green energy, Azernews reports.

The president stressed that the team of the council is relatively small, consisting of four countries, but with the potential to grow. He expressed confidence that not only the governments but also the companies will be interested in participating in this important initiative.

"How we will form our activity? What will be the responsibility of each country? How private companies can be involved? Whether it will be a consortium of companies or each country will do its part of the work on its sovereign territory? So, these are all issues to be addressed and agreed upon. Because it’s not only to produce the renewable sources of energy from Azerbaijani offshore and onshore fields and also to build a new transmission line to our border with Georgia but also to build a cable under the Black Sea, the president noted,” he emphasized.