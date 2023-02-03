Turkiye's energy minister to visit Azerbaijan to attend the energy event

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Turkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkiye ministry.

The ministry says that he will participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

According to the ministry, Fatih Donmez will speak about Turkiye's latest achievements in the field of energy trade.

Besides, Donmez will invite his colleagues and sector representatives to the Istanbul Gas Summit, which will take place on February 14-15.

Notably, the Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council is held annually in February. The first Ministerial Meeting was held on February 12, 2015.

The 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be held in Baku on February 3, 2023.