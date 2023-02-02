Azerbaijan, Moldova mull economic relationship





Qabil Ashirov





Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held two separate meetings with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, and ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan, Azernews reports, citing the minister`s tweet.

The minister noted that during the meeting with the Moldovan deputy prime minister, the sides evaluated the development prospects of the economic relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan.

As for the meeting with Mohammad Abunayyan, Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's green energy concept and ACWA's ongoing and anticipated projects in Azerbaijan were discussed.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views about business opportunities in the liberated territories.

