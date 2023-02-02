Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan designing projects for sericulture development





Qabil Ashirov





Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are implementing technical and economic justification of investment projects for the development of sericulture, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev, telling a news conference on the results of 2022.

"Cotton and sericulture clusters are planned to be created within the framework of joint cooperation in economic zones. Currently, meetings and negotiations are held with investors. Technical and economic substantiation of investors' investment projects is being carried out, and work is being done on the allocation of land plots for the start of activities," he said.

Nuriyev noted that the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry signed memorandums with the business associations of Uzbekistan (Uzbekipaksanoat Association and Uztekstilprom Association) on cooperation in the field of cocooning and sericulture, as well as the development of cotton and textile industry.