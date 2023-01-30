Azerbaijan increases olive oil export to Russia

Azernews By

Qabil Ashirov

Due to the shortage of olive oil in Russia, the import of this product from Azerbaijan has increased, Azernews reports.

The Forum of National Exporters and Importers was held first time in Baku on January 27, 2023. Representatives of the State Customs Committee, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azerbaijan Export and ?nvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), banks, leasing, and logistics companies participated in the forum.

In her speech, Tatyana Tkachenko, the director of Henry MR LLC, said that after February 24, 2022, when the Russian war in Ukraine started, Russia experienced import problems with products in many sectors. Due to the shortage of olive oil in Russia, the import of this product from Azerbaijan has increased.

T. Tkachenko stressed that there is no problem in importing olive oil from Azerbaijan.

“Even from Kazakhstan, Belarus, we sometimes face difficulties,” she noted.