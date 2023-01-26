Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund reveals easy-term loan plans for 2023

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund will allocate AZN150m manats for concessional loans in 2023, Azernews reports referring to Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Fund.

In a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, the chairman said the fund intends to increase the volume of concessional loans for business entities every year.

A total of 2,726 investment projects have been financed from January through December 2022. In this regard, the Fund has given out easy-term loans worth AZN145.9m ($85.7m).