Azerbaijan suspends bussiness inspections for another year

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan plans to extend the period of inspection of entrepreneurship until January 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

It was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On suspension of inspections in the entrepreneurship sector".

Under the current law, the period of suspension of inspections in the entrepreneurship sector expired on January 1, 2023.

If the amendment is accepted, in a year, only tax audits defined by the relevant executive power body on the list of cases that pose a threat to people's life and health, the security and economic interests of the state can be conducted. Those inspections are also carried out taking into account the limitation set by the relevant executive authority.

The law “On suspension of inspections in the entrepreneurship sector” has been in force since 2015. The document creates great opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship.