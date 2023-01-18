Azerbaijan intends to become green growth country by 2030 - minister

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov spoke at the Green Hydrogen Summit as part of Abu Dhabi's Sustainable Development Week, Azernews reports.

In his speech, the minister noted that green hydrogen, which plays an important role in the global transition to a zero-emission economy, is assessed as an alternative energy tool in terms of ensuring energy and environmental security.

"The state policy of Azerbaijan is to become a green growth country with a clean environment by 2030," Parviz Shahbazov said.

The energy minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's future role as an energy supplier of Europe. Azerbaijan was mentioned as a country that diversifies Europe's energy supply with alternative sources. After oil and natural gas, Azerbaijan is a potential source of renewable energy and hydrogen for Europe. It is also one of its partners that will contribute to its plans for hydrogen.

“Hydrogen, the production, and export of green energy, in general, is an important component of our renewed strategic energy partnership with the European Union,” stressed the minister.

The summit discussed the factors required for the competitiveness of hydrogen production, the changing dynamics of production costs against the backdrop of the energy crisis, and expectations for the global development of green hydrogen.