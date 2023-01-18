Azerbaijan changes import, export rules

In conformity with Regulation No.9, dated January 14, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules of import and export in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The rules for the purchase, storage, sale, acquisition, distribution, release, transportation, shipment, and use of precursors for the import, export, transit transportation, and production for which a license is required in Azerbaijan, have been amended.

The decision regulates the mechanism for releasing precursors into the country after checking their compliance with the annual demand.

In this regard, the decision provides for the approval of the annual demand for precursors, as well as for the decision to change the volume of the annual demand to be sent to the State Customs Committee in real-time by the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Health for the purpose of monitoring the import, export, and transit of precursors.