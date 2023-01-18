Azerbaijani, Tunisian energy ministers discuss co-op, green energy, regulation issues

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Neila Nouira Gongi, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of Tunisia in the UAE, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani minister.

“In the UAE, we discussed the issues arising from our cooperation on the supply of #CrudeOil with Neila Nouira Gongi, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of Tunisia. Tunisia is interested in exchanging practices with Azerbaijan regarding #GreenEnergy and #EnergyRegulation,” the minister tweeted.

