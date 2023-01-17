Azerbaijan, UAE mull green energy co-op, new projects

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on the fringes of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the prestigious discussions platform on modern challenges pertaining to sustainable development. He added that the participation of the Azerbaijani president in the event, as well as the meeting of the Azerbaijani and UAE presidents, is a manifestation of high relations between the countries. He added that energy issues occupy an important place in relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which add strategic importance to the relations.

“Currently, the main priority of Azerbaijan is to achieve the production of electricity and hydrogen from rich renewable energy sources, its integration into the country's energy system, its transport mainly to European markets, and the construction of the necessary infrastructure. Masdar is an important and reliable partner for us in the implementation of the diverse activities," the minister added.

The minister added that consultations on the implementation of the cooperation document signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary on the development and transmission of green energy and projects and measures that will make Azerbaijan the source of the green energy corridor are being held.

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui spoke about the renewable energy trend in the world, the necessary factors for the development of the sector, and the "green energy" goals of his country.

Emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in the sector of "green energy", Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui said that they attach importance to energy cooperation with Azerbaijan in the context of brotherhood, and expressed his country's support for the realization of joint mega projects.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on the latest situation in the international energy markets.