Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of 15 individuals and two insurance agents.

The revocation of the licenses was based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law 'On insurance activity'.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

? Insurance agent License issue date License number 1 Rugiyya Babazadeh 29.12.2020 SA-0203 2 Emil Bakhshiyev 26.12.2017 SA-0026 3 Sabina Amirova 29.12.2020 SA-0192 4 Fuad Farajov 24.01.2014 080523 5 Gozal Kosaman 29.12.2020 SA-0193 6 Gudrat Guliyev 19.03.2014 080551 7 Konul Labibova 14.08.2009 000236 8 Rauf Manafov 29.12.2020 SA-0201 9 Ramin Mehdizadeh 29.12.2020 SA-0195 10 Kamran Mikayilov 29.12.2020 SA-0204 11 Elvin Musayev 29.12.2020 SA-0197 12 Ilaha Naghizada 29.12.2020 SA-0196 13 Istimas Niftaliyeva 29.12.2020 SA-0210 14 Jeyhun Rafiyev 20.09.2012 000757 15 Khayal Rustamov 29.12.2020 SA-0205 16 Compass International LLC Azerbaijan 24.01.2012 000525 17 UGUR Insurance Agency LLC 13.06.2011 000445







