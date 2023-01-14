TODAY.AZ / Business

Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

14 January 2023 [16:54] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of 15 individuals and two insurance agents. 

The revocation of the licenses was based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law 'On insurance activity'.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

?Insurance agentLicense issue dateLicense number
1Rugiyya Babazadeh29.12.2020SA-0203
2Emil Bakhshiyev26.12.2017SA-0026
3Sabina Amirova29.12.2020SA-0192
4Fuad Farajov24.01.2014080523
5Gozal Kosaman29.12.2020SA-0193
6Gudrat Guliyev19.03.2014080551
7Konul Labibova14.08.2009000236
8Rauf Manafov29.12.2020SA-0201
9Ramin Mehdizadeh29.12.2020SA-0195
10Kamran Mikayilov29.12.2020SA-0204
11Elvin Musayev29.12.2020SA-0197
12Ilaha Naghizada29.12.2020SA-0196
13Istimas Niftaliyeva29.12.2020SA-0210
14Jeyhun Rafiyev20.09.2012000757
15Khayal Rustamov29.12.2020SA-0205
16Compass International LLC Azerbaijan24.01.2012000525
17UGUR Insurance Agency LLC13.06.2011000445



