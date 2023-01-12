Baku to host robotics tournament





By Yusif Abbaszada

A robotics tournament will be held in Baku on January 14-15, Azernews reports.

The organizer of the tournament is the AzeRobot Training Center, which has the largest network of branches in Baku and is distinguished by its success in international competitions.

The jury of the tournament will include representatives of Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry, Azerbaijan's Technology University, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, as well as guests of honor - the head of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan, the head of the Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation, the founder of the Target group of companies, director and representative of Türkiye Maarif Vakfi in Azerbaijan, the director of Turkiye-Azerbaijan International Educational Schools, the director of the Bilim Baki Center, etc.

On the first day of the tournament, 53 teams of five-nine years old will compete. The total number of participants will be 162 people.

On the second day, 249 participants will compete in 104 teams. The age of participants will be over 10 years old.

The tournament will take place on February 14-15 at the Balakhany Sports Complex. The tournaments, whose scope expands every year, help create a revival in the field of robotics and foster a spirit of competition between different centers.

"Nowadays, gadgets that we use in our daily lives have become indispensable for humans, and the availability of this technology improves both human leisure and the standard of living. Progress is not standing still, and since the first smartphones, if you think about it, not much time has passed," AzeRobot Education Head Imamir Mirzayeva said.

She stated that robotics education should start from childhood, from elementary school.

"First, it is important to create a suitable environment for the emergence of inventive talent," she said.

Organizing tournaments generate a lot of interest among teenagers, as well as contributes and gives the country a promising workforce that will make life easier in the not-too-distant future.

The main goal of AzeRobot is to open branches in all cities of Azerbaijan. Today the company has nine branches and more than 850 students, but this number will undoubtedly grow.