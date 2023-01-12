Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 11

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by $2.69 and totaled $87.52 per barrel on January 11, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $3.27, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $85.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by $1.44 and equaled $42.33 per barrel.

Additionally, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $2.64, compared to the previous price, and made up $80.44 per barrel.