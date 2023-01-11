SMBDA, UAFA discuss social entrepreneurship promotion

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) have discussed the promotion of social entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and UAFA Head Gwen Burchell.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the continuation of the existing bilateral cooperation.

SMBDA continues to promote social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and cooperate with local and international organizations, as well as public associations in this area.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan was established in accordance with a presidential decree dated December 28, 2017. As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) was founded in 1998 with a mission to ‘aid long-term development of life in Azerbaijan, with particular focus on children, health and education’. Though registered in the UK, UAFA operates as a local NGO exclusively in Azerbaijan.