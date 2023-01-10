Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 9

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by three cents and totaled $84.63 per barrel on January 9, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by nine cents, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $82.97 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by three cents and equaled $41.69 per barrel.

Additionally, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by five cents, compared to the previous price, and made up $77.44 per barrel.