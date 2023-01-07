Weekly analysis of precious metals market in Azerbaijan

|
Last week, the price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by AZN35.5 (1.15 percent), Azernews reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by AZN33.1891 (1.08 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled AZN3,106.811.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
December 26, 2022
3,056.940
January 2, 2023
3,087.540
December 27, 2022
3,068.891
January 3, 2023
3,087.540
December 28, 2022
3,079.881
January 4, 2023
3,087.540
December 29, 2022
3,074.858
January 5, 2023
3,148.383
December 30, 2022
3,087.54
January 6, 2023
3,123.053
Average weekly
3,073.622
Average weekly
3,106.811
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0513 manat (2.58 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4455 manat, which is 0.1073 manat (0.26 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
December 26, 2022
40.3465
January 2, 2023
40.7083
December 27, 2022
40.6058
January 3, 2023
40.7083
December 28, 2022
40.8068
January 4, 2023
40.7083
December 29, 2022
40.2968
January 5, 2023
40.3966
December 30, 2022
40.7083
January 6, 2023
39.6570
Average weekly
40.5528
Average weekly
40.4455
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by AZN7.8285 (0.44 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by AZN59.2297 (3.39 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled AZN1,805.887.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
December 26, 2022
1,745.917
January 2, 2023
1,796.347
December 27, 2022
1,746.036
January 3, 2023
1,796.347
December 28, 2022
1,734.229
January 4, 2023
1,796.347
December 29, 2022
1,710.761
January 5, 2023
1,836.221
December 30, 2022
1,796.347
January 6, 2023
1,804.176
Average weekly
1,746.658
Average weekly
1,805.887
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by AZN71.774 (2.34 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by AZN7.7486 (0.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled AZN3,054.1707 .
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
December 26, 2022
2982,2845
January 2, 2023
3073,1325
December 27, 2022
3013,0630
January 3, 2023
3073,1325
December 28, 2022
3109,5125
January 4, 2023
3073,1325
December 29, 2022
3054,1180
January 5, 2023
3050,0975
December 30, 2022
3073,1325
January 6, 2023
3001,3585
Average weekly
3046,4221
Average weekly
3054,1707