Weekly analysis of foreign exchange market in Azerbaijan

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) maintained the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar this week, Azernews reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was AZN1.7 / USD1.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
December 26, 2022
1.7
January 2, 2023
1.7
December 27, 2022
1.7
January 3, 2023
1.7
December 28, 2022
1.7
January 4, 2023
1.7
December 29, 2022
1.7
January 5, 2023
1.7
December 30, 2022
1.7
January 6, 2023
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by AZN0,0227. The average AZN/EUR rate has decreased by AZN0,0035 and amounted to AZN1.8052.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
December 26, 2022
1.8068
January 2, 2023
1.8114
December 27, 2022
1.8101
January 3, 2023
1.8114
December 28, 2022
1.8092
January 4, 2023
1.8114
December 29, 2022
1.8060
January 5, 2023
1.8029
December 30, 2022
1.8114
January 6, 2023
1.7887
Average weekly
1.8087
Average weekly
1.8052
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by AZN0.0006. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by AZN0.0008 and totaled AZN0.0232.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
December 26, 2022
0.0246
January 2, 2023
0.0230
December 27, 2022
0.0247
January 3, 2023
0.0230
December 28, 2022
0.0243
January 4, 2023
0.0230
December 29, 2022
0.0234
January 5, 2023
0.0236
December 30, 2022
0.0230
January 6, 2023
0.0236
Average weekly
0.0240
Average weekly
0.0232
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by AZN0.0003. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by AZN0.0002 and totaled 0.0908 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
December 26, 2022
0.0911
January 2, 2023
0.0909
December 27, 2022
0.0910
January 3, 2023
0.0909
December 28, 2022
0.0910
January 4, 2023
0.0909
December 29, 2022
0.0908
January 5, 2023
0.0907
December 30, 2022
0.0909
January 6, 2023
0.0906
Average weekly
0.0910
Average weekly
0.0908