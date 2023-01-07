TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly analysis of foreign exchange market in Azerbaijan

07 January 2023 [16:55] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) maintained the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar this week, Azernews reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was AZN1.7 / USD1.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

December 26, 2022

1.7

January 2, 2023

1.7

December 27, 2022

1.7

January 3, 2023

1.7

December 28, 2022

1.7

January 4, 2023

1.7

December 29, 2022

1.7

January 5, 2023

1.7

December 30, 2022

1.7

January 6, 2023

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by AZN0,0227. The average AZN/EUR rate has decreased by AZN0,0035 and amounted to AZN1.8052.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

December 26, 2022

1.8068

January 2, 2023

1.8114

December 27, 2022

1.8101

January 3, 2023

1.8114

December 28, 2022

1.8092

January 4, 2023

1.8114

December 29, 2022

1.8060

January 5, 2023

1.8029

December 30, 2022

1.8114

January 6, 2023

1.7887

Average weekly

1.8087

Average weekly

1.8052

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by AZN0.0006. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by AZN0.0008 and totaled AZN0.0232.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

December 26, 2022

0.0246

January 2, 2023

0.0230

December 27, 2022

0.0247

January 3, 2023

0.0230

December 28, 2022

0.0243

January 4, 2023

0.0230

December 29, 2022

0.0234

January 5, 2023

0.0236

December 30, 2022

0.0230

January 6, 2023

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0240

Average weekly

0.0232

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by AZN0.0003. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by AZN0.0002 and totaled 0.0908 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

December 26, 2022

0.0911

January 2, 2023

0.0909

December 27, 2022

0.0910

January 3, 2023

0.0909

December 28, 2022

0.0910

January 4, 2023

0.0909

December 29, 2022

0.0908

January 5, 2023

0.0907

December 30, 2022

0.0909

January 6, 2023

0.0906

Average weekly

0.0910

Average weekly

0.0908

