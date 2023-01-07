TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan's oil prices increase

07 January 2023 [14:12] - TODAY.AZ

On January 6, the price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.65 in comparison to the previous day's price, coming to $84.6 per barrel, Azernews reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan cost $82.88 per barrel, an increase of $0.58 from the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

URALS cost $41.66 per barrel after shipment from the port, an increase of $0.66 from the previous price.

On January 6, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, which is made in the North Sea, increased by $0.59 in comparison to the previous price.

(1 USD = AZN1.7 on January 7)

