Azerbaijan's oil prices increase

On January 6, the price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.65 in comparison to the previous day's price, coming to $84.6 per barrel, Azernews reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan cost $82.88 per barrel, an increase of $0.58 from the previous price.
Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
URALS cost $41.66 per barrel after shipment from the port, an increase of $0.66 from the previous price.
On January 6, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, which is made in the North Sea, increased by $0.59 in comparison to the previous price.
(1 USD = AZN1.7 on January 7)