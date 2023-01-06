Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made regular interest payments on bonds, Azernews reports via the Baku Stock Exchange.

According to the issue prospectus of bond numbers AZ2037008680, AZ2038008689, AZ2039008688, AZ2040008685, and AZ2041008684 issued by the fund, payment of a certain part of the nominal residual value of the bonds (the part equal to the principal payments on the assets included in the mortgage cover) along with the interest payment on the day of interest payments on the bonds designed.

The next interest payment was made by the issuer on bond numbers AZ2037008680, AZ2038008689, AZ2039008688, AZ2040008685, and AZ2041008684. Based on this, as of January 5, 2022, the remaining nominal amount of the said bonds is AZN754.85 ($444).

In the next interest payment period, the interest income of 3 percent will be calculated based on the amount of AZN754.85 ($444).

When trading with bonds with ISIN numbers AZ2037008680, AZ2038008689, AZ2039008688, AZ2040008685, and AZ2041008684 on the Baku Stock Exchange, it should be taken into account that the base price of bonds is AZN754.85 ($444).