Azerbaijani natural gas supply to Romania commences

On January 1, Romania began receiving Azerbaijani gas following a deal signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Romania's Romgaz SA on December 16, 2022, Azernews reports.

The deal envisages the planned pumping of natural gas from Greece's Komotini exit point of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European branch of the Southern Gas Corridor, through the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector (IGB).

The agreement on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Romania provides for the pumping of 300m cu.m of natural gas by April 1.