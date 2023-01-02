TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan's top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022 are revealed

02 January 2023

From January to November 2022, Azerbaijan's MKT Production Commercial LLC became the leading exporter of non-oil products among local private firms, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the reported period, the company's exports totaled $105.1 million (a 7.48 percent decrease, or $8.5 million, from the first eleven months of 2021).

Total non-oil exports of 10 private enterprises reached $502.2 million during this time, up $158.6 million (46.16 percent) over the same period in 2021 ($228.9 million).

Ranking of Azerbaijan's private companies included in the TOP 10 non-oil exporters from January through November 2022:

Enterprise

Export value from January through November 2022

Export value from January through November 2021

MKT Production Commercial LLC

$105.1 million

$113.6 million

Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC

$91.7 million

$96.7 million

Rose Services LLC

$47.9 million

-

Almeyve LLC

$45.9 million

$16.6 million

'Elvin Shirinov' (individual entrepreneur)

$41.5 million

-

Baku Steel Company LLC

$40.6 million

$43.5 million

Mors Trading LLC

$35.1 million

-

P-Agro LLC

$34.2 million

$36.2 million

Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC

$30.8 million

$27.7 million

STP Aluminium LLC

$29.4 million

$9.3 million

