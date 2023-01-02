Azerbaijan's top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022 are revealed

|
From January to November 2022, Azerbaijan's MKT Production Commercial LLC became the leading exporter of non-oil products among local private firms, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.
In the reported period, the company's exports totaled $105.1 million (a 7.48 percent decrease, or $8.5 million, from the first eleven months of 2021).
Total non-oil exports of 10 private enterprises reached $502.2 million during this time, up $158.6 million (46.16 percent) over the same period in 2021 ($228.9 million).
Ranking of Azerbaijan's private companies included in the TOP 10 non-oil exporters from January through November 2022:
Enterprise
Export value from January through November 2022
Export value from January through November 2021
MKT Production Commercial LLC
$105.1 million
$113.6 million
Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC
$91.7 million
$96.7 million
Rose Services LLC
$47.9 million
-
Almeyve LLC
$45.9 million
$16.6 million
'Elvin Shirinov' (individual entrepreneur)
$41.5 million
-
Baku Steel Company LLC
$40.6 million
$43.5 million
Mors Trading LLC
$35.1 million
-
P-Agro LLC
$34.2 million
$36.2 million
Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC
$30.8 million
$27.7 million
STP Aluminium LLC
$29.4 million
$9.3 million