Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

31 December 2022 [16:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of seven individual insurance agents.

The revocation of the licenses was based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law "on insurance activity".

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

?Insurance agentLicense issue dateLicense number
1Matanat Hajizada21.10.2019SA-0170
2Telman Ismiyev16.03.2009000044
3Vasif Kazimov22.06.2015080676
4Renat Gurbanov10.10.2022SA-0246
5Elmail Mirzoyev01.06.2009000126
6Vahid Ramazanzada16.03.2009000011
7Ilgar Sardarov07.09.2017SA-0019

