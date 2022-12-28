Azerbaijan Investment Holding forecasts GDP growth for 2022

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) expects growth of the country’s GDP by five-six percent, CEO of AIH Ruslan Alikhanov told reporters today, Trend reports.

According to Alikhanov, Azerbaijan takes a leading position among the CIS countries in terms of GDP per capita.

"A number of the investment holding companies will complete 2022 with a profit. Some of them will complete this year with record figures. Of course, all financial indicators will be published in the public domain," he said.

The CEO noted that Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC is one of the successfully operating companies in the country.

"The EBRD has recently allocated $100 million stateless guarantee to ASCO, which indicates its sustainability and credibility," he reminded.

On December 28, ASCO held an auction for placement of its bonds. During the auction, 100,000 bonds were placed with a nominal value of $1,000 each in the amount of $1 million with a maturity of five years, at an annual rate of six percent.