Azerbaijan expands geography of its gas supplies

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is increasing the geography of its gas supplies, Azernews reports.

One more European country will import gas from Azerbaijan. In this regard, Azerbaijani economist and MP Vugar Bayramov wrote on his official Twitter page that Romania will receive 4.2 million cubic meters of gas per day and 300 million cubic meters per quarter, starting from January 2023.

He added that Azerbaijan will export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market in 2023.

"One more #European country will #import #gas from #Azerbaijan again. Starting next month, #Romania will receive 4.2 mcm of gas per day and 300 mcm per quarter. Azerbaijan will #export 12 bcm of gas to the #EU in 2023. The role of Azerbaijan in #Europe's #energy #security is increasing," he tweeted.

To recall, on December 16, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Romgaz S.A. signed an agreement on gas supplies. The agreement provides for the planned transportation of natural gas from the Greece-Komotini exit point of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, the European branch of the Southern Gas Corridor, through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria starting January 1, 2023. The contract, which ensures the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to a new customer in Europe, serves Azerbaijan's strategic objectives to diversify gas supplies within the framework of bilateral partnerships with various European countries.

With the completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. In 2021, Azerbaijan’s export of natural gas to Europe amounted to 8.2 billion cubic meters, and this year already 10.3 billion cubic meters.

Additionally, in July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector.