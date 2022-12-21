Azerbaijan to participate in Int'l Green Week expo

By Azernews





Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will take part in the International Green Week exhibition, Azernews reports.

The exhibition of food, agriculture, and horticulture International Green Week - 2023 will take place on January 20-29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

With the support of the Economy Ministry and the organizational assistance of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), a single-country stand Made in Azerbaijan will represent Azerbaijan at the exhibition.

AZPROMO has begun accepting applications from local entrepreneurs to participate in the exhibition.

International Green Week has been held since 1926 as one of the largest exhibitions in Europe. Each year, over 1,500 companies, up to 5,000 media representatives, and about half a million people from about 70 countries attend the exhibition. Azerbaijan will participate for the 13th time in the next exhibition to take place in 2023.