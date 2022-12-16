Envoy: Azerbaijan can support EU in transition to alternative energy

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan can support the European Union (EU) in the transition to alternative energy, German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said.

He made the remarks during a lecture at ADA University on “Germany’s G7 presidency in 2022”, Azernews reports.

The ambassador stated that the EU’s goal is to no longer import hydrocarbons and get closer to the ultimate goal of replacing fossil fuels.

“Azerbaijan can support this initiative by supplying green hydrogen to Europe, including Germany,” he said.

Moreover, Ralf Horlemann said that Azerbaijan has become an even more important partner for Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

He stressed that the significance of Azerbaijan for EU countries will continue to grow.

“Azerbaijan can increase its potential not only in hydrocarbons but also in green energy. The potential of green electricity in Azerbaijan is very high,” he said.