Azerbaijani tanker transports 23.8m tons of oil in three years

Three years have passed since the commissioning of Azerbaijan's first domestic tanker Lachin, Azernews reports.

On December 13, 2019, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the tanker was commissioned at the Baku Shipyard LLC by order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC.

Over the past three years, the tanker has transported 23.3 million tons of oil and petroleum products.

The length of the tanker is 141 meters, and the width is 16.9 meters. Its deadweight is 7,884 tons at sea and 5,455 tons in the river. The tanker has six oil tanks with a total capacity of 9,190 cubic meters.