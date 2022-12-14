Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $2.24 on December 13 compared to the previous price, amounting to $83.04 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on December 13 amounted to $80.16 per barrel, also up by $2.29 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $45.56 per barrel, increasing by $2.26 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.23 compared to the previous price and made up $80.97 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 14)