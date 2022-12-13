Innovation Summit 2022 kicks off in Baku

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Innovation Summit 2022 kicked off in Baku on December 13, Azernews reports.

Since its outset in 2021, the Annual Innovation Summit has grown to become one of the biggest and best innovation conferences in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the event is to discuss innovations, create opportunities for participants to exchange ideas and experiences, get new knowledge from global experts that will enable them to make a difference, and have a unique opportunity to meet interesting startups having industry-specific solutions that may bring both commercial and strategic value.

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev, Investment Holding CEO Ruslan Alixanov, Pasha Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov, Top Global Leadership expert Robin Sharman, The Finanser CEO, Global FinTech Leader Chris Skinner, EPITA CEO, Wanadoo Co-Founder Philippe Dewost, Huawei Azerbaijan General Director Xu Hui, Shell former CEO, Equinor Vice-Chair Jeroen van der Veer, and many others are expected to speak during the event.

Moreover, panels on "how to build an ecosystem that supports and drives innovation culture", "the fintech ecosystem and strategic partnership - from competition to collaboration and co-creation", "using partner ecosystem to drive telco growth", "oil and gas in a net zero world: the case for innovation", etc, are planned to be held within the summit.

The world is changing rapidly and the pace of innovation and accomplishment is already fast but will grow even faster. Innovation really is the core reason for modern existence and has become crucial for both local businesses and governments. To lead the market and achieve economic development it is important to build an innovative environment where ideas take an expedited path to realization. The formation and development of an innovative environment will benefit the country's economic development.