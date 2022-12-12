Azerbaijan expanding railway system



By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova



Azerbaijan is currently working on the transformation of railways, Azernews reports, citing Rovashan Rustamov of the company.

Speaking to reporters, he said that both the implementation of corporate governance and the complete renewal of the railways are planned.

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Azerbaijan rapidly continues, Rovshan Rustamov said, adding that over 40 percent of this route has already been completed.

"Throughout this route, all work on clearing mines has been completed. In parallel, work is underway to create security zones," he added.

The official said that this route will also contribute to the creation of a route to Nakhchivan, adding that additional trains will be ordered for the Baku-Sumgayit route.

“Next year, 10 additional trains will be purchased for the Baku-Sumgait railway line,” Rustamov added.

He noted that the Baku-Sumgait route has the potential to transport 20,000-25,000 passengers per day.