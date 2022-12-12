Hungary, Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia to ink agreement on electricity supplies





By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Hungary, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Georgia will sign an agreement on electricity supplies via a submarine cable along the Black Sea bed, Azernews reports per TASS.

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will sign an agreement on December 17 in Bucharest. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the event,” Hungarian PM Spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that his country would like to receive as many types of energy, from as many sources and by as many routes as possible.

“In this regard, Hungary attaches great importance to the forthcoming supplies of electricity from Azerbaijan. The import and use of electricity in Hungary will now be more reliable and balanced,” he said.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $35.1 million in 2021.