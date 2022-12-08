Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding holds regular meeting

By Trend

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ali Asadov chaired the holding meeting on December 7, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The participants reviewed reports on portfolio companies transferred to the holding's management for the first half of 2022, corporate governance standards of portfolio companies, improving the structure of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, bond issues, making a high-value transaction related to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, and other current issues.

Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding Matin Eynullayev, CEO of the Holding Ruslan Alikhanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC Rauf Veliyev delivered reports during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the officials made decisions on the issues and gave relevant instructions to the holding board.