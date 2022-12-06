Azerbaijan's MG Consulting names number of citizen appeals via online oversight platform

By Trend

A total of 4,789 appeals have been registered on the online public oversight platform (www.enezaret.az) in Azerbaijan to date, a representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev, the service's partner, said on December 6, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a roundtable event on the results of work under the platform project.

He noted that out of the total number of appeals, 1,445 applications belong to the general rules, of which 737 have already been satisfied, and 285 are scheduled for consideration.

According to Babayev, the majority of total applications were related to traffic problems, road surfaces, and hatches.

He added that a total of 76 percent of appeals were submitted via WhatsApp social network.

The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, roads, and infrastructure, renovation, etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.