International Astronautical Federation aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan

By Trend

International Astronautical Federation (IAF) aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan, IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger told Trend on December 6.

"Meetings will be held within the framework of the International Astronautical Congress in Baku next year. The congress delegates will get acquainted with the work done by Azerbaijan, especially Azercosmos, and projects in this area,” Feichtinger said.

Besides, according to him, the delegates will witness Azerbaijan's potential, which will stimulate partnership with the country on various levels.

“This is also important in terms of tourism. People who come and see the beautiful places of Azerbaijan, will come here next time with their families," the executive director added.

During the election held at the IAF General Assembly in Washington in October 2019, Baku received the right to host the International Astronautical Congress. For effective and coordinated work in preparation for the congress in Baku in February 2022, an organizing committee, consisting of local government agencies, was established.