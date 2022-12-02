Azerbaijan discusses ICT & cybersecurity co-op with European Commissioner for Enlargement

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of the working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev met with European Commissioner for Enlargement Olivier Varhelyi, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the transport, digital transformation, ICT, and cybersecurity sectors.

Moreover, they exchanged views on the European Union's support for digital transformation projects implemented in Azerbaijan and the training of specialists in this sector.

Earlier, Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean.

The EU and Azerbaijan enjoy cooperation in different sectors of the economy. The EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.